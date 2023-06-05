GFSB Marks World Environment Day

Written by YGTV Team on 05 June 2023 .

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) has said that World Environment Day (WED) - celebrated annually on the 5th June - reminds us of the need to accelerate the transition towards a circular economy. It is a day identified by the United Nations to inspire governments and businesses, and not just individuals, to take on a deeper responsibility towards the planet.

Owen Smith, Chair of the GFSB, explained:



‘GFSB members are already actively engaged in sustainability matters and are already taking actions in favour of the environment. The next step is to escalate the ambition as well as connect our efforts across the Rock in ways that make sense for small businesses’



The GFSB is working closely with Prof Daniella Tilbury to offer support to members on the circular economy. The focus of this commitment is in making the changes to business thinking, operations, procurement and management in support of the planet.



Prof Tilbury added:



‘We will offer opportunities to consider the business opportunities that a circular economy can bring and consider how sustainability can add value to the business proposition itself. Small businesses also have an important role in communication and awareness raising of choices faced by consumers. We will be considering the evidence base for what works best in Gibraltar’s context.’



This year marks the event’s 50th anniversary of WED and captures how far we have travelled along the sustainability journey and also consider what still needs to be done. It is expected that millions of people from across the globe, will showcase what actions they are taking to protect and restore the earth’s natural ecosystems. You can learn more about World Environment Day at https://www.worldenvironmentday.global.



