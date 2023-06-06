Gibraltar Pride 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 06 June 2023 .

Saturday 24th June will see this year's Pride event at Casemates Square.

A statement from the Gibraltar LGBT Committee follows below:

Pride will be on Saturday 24th June. We are following the same format and structure as last year: starting at 10am in Casemates Square, with community stalls, charities and competitions and face painters.

There will be entertainment on the mainstage until 12:15, when there will be a series of speeches, including from political parties.

A parade down Mainstreet from 1-2pm. Entertainment begins again at 3pm until 11pm.

A range of acts, including international headliners.