Miss Gibraltar Welcomes Silver Moon on its Inaugural Cruise Call to Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 06 June 2023 .

Miss Gibraltar 2022, Faith Torres, welcomed the Silver Moon cruise ship on its inaugural cruise call to Gibraltar yesterday.

Gibraltar is one of the nine destinations the cruise ship will visit on its voyage from Barcelona, Spain to Lisbon, Portugal.



The Silver Moon arrived in Gibraltar from Malaga, Spain yesterday morning at 0800hrs and departed at 1700hrs to its next port of call in Casablanca, Morocco.



The luxury cruise ship has a capacity to accommodate 596 passengers on over its 11 decks. The Silver Moon is one of the largest ships in the Silversea fleet but still maintains the small-ship intimacy and all-suite accommodation which is a hallmark of the Silversea experience.



Faith Torres met with the ship’s Master, Chavdar Georgiev and engaged in the traditional exchange of plaques to commemorate this inaugural visit.



Minister for Business, Tourism and The Port, Vijay Daryanani, said: “I am delighted to see a ship owned by the Royal Caribbean Group make its inaugural call to Gibraltar. Huge work goes on behind the scenes to make this happen and I will continue with the difficult task of putting Gibraltar at the top of the list of all itinerary planners. I would like to thank Miss Gibraltar for welcoming Silver Moon and look forward to accompanying Faith on another inaugural occasion”.



