Traffic Plan For Freedom Of The City March

Written by YGTV Team on .

On Saturday 10th June, members of the Royal Artillery will exercise their Freedom of the City by marching, south to north, along Main Street, starting at 11:15am.  

As a result, there will be various road closures and parking restrictions, as follows:

Parking Restrictions:

  • Trafalgar Hill (Taxi Rank)
  • Main Street (from John Mackintosh Hall through to Convent Place)
  • Cathedral Square
  • John Mackintosh Square
  • Fish Market lane (under Bridge)
  • Casemates Hill
  • Corral Road PSV & loading bay opposite Gilberts.
  • Motorcycle Parking area on Corral Road

 

Short Term Road Closures (mainly 30 – 45 minutes)

  • Northbound lane of Trafalgar Hill into Main Street (opposite SOHO)
  • Main Street from Trafalgar through to No6. 10mins before the parade begins
  • Convent Ramp 10 mins before the parade begins
  • Cathedral Square
  • George’s Lane as the parade enters Main St
  • Library St & Cannon Lane as the parade enters Main St
  • City Hall as the parade enters Main St

 

Longer Term Road Closures (approx 4 hours)

  • Engineer Lane
  • Irish Town
  • Fish Market Road (under bridge) / Cooperage Lane
  • Crutchett’s Ramp
  • Casemates Hill

 

Diversions:

  • Except Trafalgar Hill, where traffic will be diverted to the roundabout, temporary road closures will only start shortly before the parade begins.
  • On the commencement of the march, once the entirety of the parade has entered Main St (Pedestrianised) the road will be re-opened for normal flow.

 

Bus Routes:

  • Will remain unaffected apart for the lower Trafalgar Hill bus stop & whilst Main Street is closed.

 

 

