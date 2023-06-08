Traffic Plan For Freedom Of The City March

Written by YGTV Team on 08 June 2023 .

On Saturday 10th June, members of the Royal Artillery will exercise their Freedom of the City by marching, south to north, along Main Street, starting at 11:15am.

As a result, there will be various road closures and parking restrictions, as follows:

Parking Restrictions:

Trafalgar Hill (Taxi Rank)

Main Street (from John Mackintosh Hall through to Convent Place)

Cathedral Square

John Mackintosh Square

Fish Market lane (under Bridge)

Casemates Hill

Corral Road PSV & loading bay opposite Gilberts.

Motorcycle Parking area on Corral Road

Short Term Road Closures (mainly 30 – 45 minutes)

Northbound lane of Trafalgar Hill into Main Street (opposite SOHO)

Main Street from Trafalgar through to No6. 10mins before the parade begins

Convent Ramp 10 mins before the parade begins

Cathedral Square

George’s Lane as the parade enters Main St

Library St & Cannon Lane as the parade enters Main St

City Hall as the parade enters Main St

Longer Term Road Closures (approx 4 hours)

Engineer Lane

Irish Town

Fish Market Road (under bridge) / Cooperage Lane

Crutchett’s Ramp

Casemates Hill

Diversions:

Except Trafalgar Hill, where traffic will be diverted to the roundabout, temporary road closures will only start shortly before the parade begins.

On the commencement of the march, once the entirety of the parade has entered Main St (Pedestrianised) the road will be re-opened for normal flow.

Bus Routes: