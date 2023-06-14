  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

ESG Welcomes Juniper’s Comments On Fossil Fuel Trade

Written by YGTV Team on .

Following last week’s Aspire Conference, the ESG has welcomed Tony Juniper’s comments on fossil fuel trade.

A statement from the ESG follows below:

It was an important moment for the ESG to meet with Tony Juniper at the Aspire Conference, a major trailblazer for the environment for decades, and  an inspiration for action. 

In his Chronicle interview it was heartening to hear his recommendations to  Gibraltar as to the need to diversity from our trade in fossil fuels for bunkering  of ships and other vehicle fuel sales. This trade accounts for approximately  90% of our overall GHG emissions total. 

This is a big issue for the group that has campaigned for years to see this  major greenhouse house contributor feature far more prominently on our  climate target aspirations. 

"Overall, his reflections and comments were spot on”, says a spokesperson for the ESG, "and we hope he will continue to visit Gibraltar and hopefully see  us rise to the challenges laid before us."



share with Whatsapp