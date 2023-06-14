Medallion Of Distinction Presented To David Liston

Written by YGTV Team on 14 June 2023 .

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia last night presented the Gibraltar Medallion of Distinction to US Representative David Liston.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The presentation was made during a dinner in New York with members of the Gibraltar American Council. The decision to award the Medallion was taken in 2019, but logistical issues caused by the pandemic prevented its formal presentation until now.

The Deputy Chief Minister thanked Mr Liston for his continued service to Gibraltar in the United States of America. This included representing Gibraltar before the United Nations on two occasions as a consequence of the pandemic.

Mr Liston said that he was deeply honoured at receiving the Medallion and that he was grateful for the privilege of serving Gibraltar.“My grandparents came to the US from Gibraltar in the 1920s and I am proud to maintain the connection with the Rock in this way,” he added.

The presentation was made at a restaurant owned by Mr Daniel Grace, who is himself of Gibraltarian origin.





