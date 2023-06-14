2023 GCS Cultural Awards – Call For Nominations

Written by YGTV Team on 14 June 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is opening the nomination process for this year’s Cultural Awards, which aim to celebrate the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture.

A statement from GCS follows below:

The GCS 2023 Cultural Awards will look at achievements ranging from 1st July 2022 to 30th June 2023 with the public encouraged to nominate individuals or groups, events, projects, and organisations throughout this specific one-year window that deserve the recognition.

The categories this year are:

Youth Award –21 years and under

An individual or group of artists that has shown potential or has displayed real talent during the last year. The body of work produced over a more extended period might also be considered, as required.

Senior Award – 22 years and over

An individual or group of artists that has shown potential or has displayed real talent during the last year. The body of work produced over a more extended period might also be considered, as required.

Note: The Board can consider awarding two winners in each category, based on the nominations received. In the Youth division one of the awards may include the ‘Rising Star’ Award for junior talent.

Best Education Project

A project that has shown the power of the arts and culture, engaging the community, and creating high-quality artistic outputs, during the last year.

The three categories mentioned above are open to public vote with all monies received from the telecom voting donated to the GBC Open Day Fund. Other awards that will be presented which will not be open to public voting are:

The Cultural Ambassador Award

An artist or artistic endeavor which has promoted Gibraltar‘s talent or the Rock as a destination to a wider audience, or helped put the Rock on the map, during the last year. The body of work produced over a more extended period might also be considered, as required.

The Gibraltar Cultural Services Award

Adiscretionary award given to an individual or groupbased on an extraordinary achievement during the last year. The body of work produced over a more extended period might also be considered, as required.

The Ministry of Culture – Lifetime Achievement Award

An award which recognises dedication, commitment, and service to the Arts.

Minister for Culture, Hon.Prof John Cortes commented, “These awards provide a valuable and much needed recognition of the role that Culture plays in our community and of the huge number of people who work hard within the world of the Arts. It also gives the community a chance to thank and reward those who work hard in these areas. I urge people to respond and to send in their nominations.”

The public is invited to submit their nominations via our online form Cultural Awards Nomination Form.

Alternatively, you can pick up a nomination form at the John Mackintosh Hall Reception, or access one from our website, closing date for nominations is Friday 14th July 2023.

This year’s Cultural Awards Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 29th November 2023.