New Firefighter For The Gibraltar Fire And Rescue Service

Written by YGTV Team on 15 June 2023 .

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service welcome Firefighter Nicholas Gracia to their ranks following the successful completion of The Firefighter Foundation and Development Programme (FFDP) at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) Training Centre, Washington, Tyne and Wear, U.K., a first for the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service.

A statement from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service follows below:

A total of twenty-two recruits successfully completed what was a gruelling fourteen-week training course with continuous mental and physical assessments throughout. The trainees have undergone weekly firefighting drills, written exams and a rigorous fitness regime to ensure they are prepared to protect the community.

Elements include basic core skills such as: pumps and ladders, hose drills, knots and lines, Road Traffic Collision, Breathing Apparatus and Compartment Fire Behaviour Training. Additionally, training has also been received in Trauma Care by conducting “Safe and Well” checks and talks by the Prevention and Education Team.

Prior to the above, Firefighter Gracia had completed a two-week diving course for sub-surface diver rescue, and a two-week Rope Rescue Level One Operator’s course.

The Chief Fire Officer, Colin Ramirez added: “These fourteen weeks set the scene for Fire Fighter Gracia’s career and will be unforgettable, not only for the hard work, but also for the camaraderie that he will have formed with his fellow Recruits. Getting through the challenges that are thrown at them during this training process is no easy task and as such, he should be immensely proud of himself. We are extremely grateful to CFO Lowther and the wider TWFRS family for making this possible and for providing our recruit, now Fire Fighter Gracia, with the solid foundations for what will hopefully be a safe and prosperous career. Together will the Senior Management Team I wish our new fire fighter a safe and successful career within the Fire Service ”.