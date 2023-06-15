"CM On Location" Community Meetings Continue

Written by YGTV Team on 15 June 2023 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo will continue his "CM On Location" public meetings towards the end of June.

This initiative provides communities and individual constituents around Gibraltar direct access to the Chief Minister.

Any member of the public can request a time slot for a meeting with the Chief Minister by sending an email in advance to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Please provide details ofthe issue you wish to discuss in order to ensure the relevant information is available to the Chief Minister on the day of your meeting with him.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: “I am very much looking forward to speaking to members of our community and to listen to their concerns and views. I encourage those wishing to discuss any issues in the coming weeks to request a time slot. We started the ‘CM On Location’ initiative back in 2019, and it has been extremely useful to gain insight and directly engage the community in a meaningful way”.

“CM On Location” community meetings will take place on the following dates and locations:

Tuesday 27 June 2023

Glacis Estate

Wednesday 28 June 2023

Eastern Beach Area

Thursday 29 June 2023

Catalan Bay

Friday 30 June 2023

Laguna Estate

Rosia Bay – Dolphin Youth Club

Wednesday 5 July 2023

Mid-Harbour Estate

Thursday 6 July 2023

Varyl Begg Social Club

Tuesday 11 Jul 2023

IPA Social Club

Thursday 13 July 2023

Senior Citizens Social Club

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Plater Youth Club

Please note dates and locations are subject to change.





