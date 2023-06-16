Domestic Abuse National Strategy; Ministry Of Justice Presents Domestic Abuse Survivor And Activist, Rachel Williams At Inspiring Presentation For Young People

Minister for Justice, Samantha Sacramento, is spearheading a National Domestic Abuse Strategy to support the new legislation on Domestic Abuse that was passed in Parliament in January 2023.

Domestic Abuse has a huge impact on children that is long lasting.

Awareness is a key part of the strategy and the Minister for Justice invited young people through GAMPA, the Department of Education and the Youth service to attend a workshop so that they could hear from Rachel Williams, a domestic abuse survivor and activist from the United Kingdom. This event was specifically organised to address young people and took place on Tuesday,thisweek.

During the event, Rachel Williams shared her powerful story of survival in a way that was age appropriate to her young audience, shedding light on the emotional, physical, and psychological impact of domestic abuse. Through her engaging narrative, she emphasised the importance of recognising warning signs, promoting healthy relationships, and creating a safe environment for all members of society.

Minister Sacramento firmly believes that education and awareness are crucial in preventing and addressing domestic abuse. This presentation was an exceptional opportunity for young persons in Gibraltar to gain insight into the realities faced by survivors and the importance of empathy, support, and empowerment in overcoming such challenges.

The event was also attended by Senior Managers from the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Equality, Department of Education, the Care Agency and the Youth Service.

Plans have already commenced to arrange for Rachel Williams to return to Gibraltar in the Autumn to deliver training to teachers, and to young people through the Department of Education in an age appropriate manner, as the next phase of the awareness strategy.

Minister for Justice, Samantha Sacramento said "We are honoured to have Rachel Williams join us in Gibraltar to share her incredible journey of resilience and activism," said the Minister of Justice, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP. "Her presentation will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on our young audience, empowering them to become agents of change in our community. Many of the young people who attended the event asked many relevant and important questions and were very inspired by Rachel and stayed behind after the event to have an individual conversation with her. I again extend my deepest gratitude to Rachel Williams for her unwavering dedication to raising awareness about domestic abuse and supporting survivors.”





