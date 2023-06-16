Marking Bloomsday

Written by YGTV Team on 16 June 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and The Gibraltar National Book Council is this year paying tribute to the annual celebration of the life of James Joyce and in particular, his novel Ulysses.

A statement from Government follows below:

Literary critic and enthusiast Charlie Durante, has written an article for the occasion setting out what makes Bloomsday locally relevant, and how the day is celebrated. The last chapter of the 732 page long novel Penelope, is mainly set in mid-nineteenth century Gibraltar, with most of the chapter made up of Molly Bloom’s reminiscences of her youth spent in Gibraltar.

In addition, GNBC member Jonathan Pizarro gives his impressions and understanding of the day too in his weekly column in the Gibraltar Chronicle. These articles will be available online on culture.gi.

A special programme ’Ulysses; The Last Chapter’ which was produced by GBC and Charlie Durante in 2014 is being aired again as part of the celebration. This will be on next Friday 23rd June as part of GBC’s Friday Rewind slot at 9pm.

The GNBC is already exploring ideas for a more comprehensive event in 2024 to celebrate this special literary day.





