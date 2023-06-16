Craig Galliano And Justin Hewitt To Play Against Guyana

Written by YGTV Team on 16 June 2023 .

A statement from the GDA follows below:

Today, at 15:30, the Gibraltar national darts team, represented by Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt, is set to face off against the winners of the Central, South America, and Caribbean qualifiers, Guyana. Following this match, at 22:30, Gibraltar will take on the current reigning champions of the World Cup of Darts, Australia. These thrilling encounters can be enjoyed live on either Sky Sports Action or Sky Sports Arena. Let us all wish Gibraltar, led by Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt, the best of luck in these exciting matches.

The Gibraltar Darts Association is immensely proud of the unwavering dedication exhibited by Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt. With millions of viewers watching on television, there is no doubt that both players will deliver stellar performances, showcasing their exceptional skills in this highly anticipated competition. The association firmly believes in their abilities and is confident that they will give their utmost best.