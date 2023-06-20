King’s Birthday Honours List 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 20 June 2023 .

Below follows the King’s Birthday National Honours granted by His Majesty The King:

Mr Albert Anthony MENA to be a Commander of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar.

Mrs Gail Nicole CARRERAS to be a Member of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the Disabled Community in Gibraltar.

Dr Keith Leonard FARRELL to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the Protection and Preservation of Gibraltar’s Heritage.

Mrs Suzanne ROMERO to receive the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to Health in Gibraltar.

Assistant Commissioner Cathal YEATS to receive the Overseas Territory Police Medal (OTPM) for services to Policing in Gibraltar.

Inspector Alex ENRILES to receive the Overseas Territory Police Medal (OTPM) for services to Policing in Gibraltar.



On behalf of the Gibraltar Honours Board, His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, has granted the Gibraltar Award to: