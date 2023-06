ESG Statement On Bluefin Tuna Fishing

Written by YGTV Team on 20 June 2023 .

Below follows a statement from the ESG on Bluefin Tuna fishing:

Once again the Bluefin Tuna Fishing Season has opened in Gibraltar. Sadly, as per every year, the quota also continues to rise.

The ESG continues to oppose the practice of sport fishing of such an important marine species previously endangered, now ‘in recovery’, or other status, depending on your source of information.