No Involvement With “Gibraltar Rocks” Says Government

Written by YGTV Team on 20 June 2023 .

The Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has denied any involvement of the Gibraltar Tourist Board with the “Gibraltar Rocks” music festival. The Government says they were “surprised” to see the Gibraltar Tourist Board logo on the concert poster and has asked the organizers to remove it.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Additionally, the Government has not approved, endorsed or agreed this event and all relevant permits etc are still to be applied for and obtained by the organisers.

Minister for Tourism, the Hon Vijay Daryanani, said: “The first I heard about this event was when I saw it advertised on social media. No one has approached me, The Tourist Board or the Government about using our logo as we have no involvement whatsoever with the concert. I have, therefore, asked the organisers to remove it.”





