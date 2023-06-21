Book-Crossing Day From Main Street

Written by YGTV Team on 21 June 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture is organising one of its annual Book-Crossing events from Main Street on Saturday 24th June.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The event which in the past has attracted many visitors aims to encourage the public to take a book or two, and bring a book, if possible, where they exchange it for another. Last year’s event saw a fantastic atmosphere and buzz around the love of books, drawing in both locals and visitors, with many tourists picking up a read for their travels. This ties in with the original book crossing concept where books are set free, passed on and circulated so as many people as possible discover and enjoy them. Encouraging the aim of “making the whole world a library."

The book crossing provides an opportunity for people to find new publications and encourages interactions between readers where they share recommendations and their love of authors and genres. Gibraltar Cultural Services staff will be on hand to assist and engage with visitors.





