DGS Supporting Pride Month

Written by YGTV Team on 21 June 2023 .

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Pride month commenced, and a member of the Defence Guard Service Romina Chipolina attended in celebration of the 30th anniversary of decriminalisation of homosexuality at City Hall hosted by His Worship the Mayor Christian Santos.

The LGBT rainbow flag was also raised at GDP Headquarters in the Naval Base on June 1st, the first day of Pride month. The flag will continue to fly throughout June.

The DGS and the larger Ministry of Defence community are committed to eliminating workplace discrimination against minority groups. Employers must recognise the various demands of their employees and provide for them because there is no one answer that works for everyone.

Defence Guard Service (DGS) SO Chipolina as the Force LGBT Champion, will spread awareness of LGBT issues among British Forces Gibraltar personnel throughout the month of Pride. A diverse workforce ensures the Force to give the finest level of customer service by better reflecting the community we serve.

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is a yearly celebration that lasts the entire month of June. This month, like all international Pride celebrations, honours the LGBTQ+ community and seeks to advance equality while bringing awareness to the difficulties LGBTQ people face around the world.

Romina Chipolina, a DGS security officer, stated: "Raising the flag signifies our commitment to diversity, which is essential within MOD Gibraltar." Romina added “We are far more similar than different when the labels are removed, and for that reason I think we can all work well together.”

The invitation and the opportunity to speak on behalf of the Defence Guard Service from His Worship the Mayor Christian Santos was greatly appreciated.

