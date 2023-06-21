GMWS Saddened By The Death Of A Vunerable Adult Over The Weekend

Written by YGTV Team on 21 June 2023 .

The GMWS says it is "saddened" by the death of a vulnerable 55 year old man over the weekend.

A statement from the GMWS follows below:

The GMWS is saddened by the news of the tragic death of a vulnerable 55 year old man on the 20th June. We have heard that the police were called to assist in a situation where the man was said to have been threatening to self harm with a knife he was carrying, and who said he had taken a substantial amount of drugs.

Because the police tasered the man, who later died in hospital, there is to be an investigation into the incident, as regards police action.

The GMWS would like to know what procedure was followed from the moment the incident was reported and what steps, if any, were taken by the mental health team before the police were involved.

The Society has expressed concern in the past about the lack of appropriate crisis intervention and wonders what lessons might be learnt from this tragic event.

The 2019 Mental Health audit recommended that the GHA implement a Suicide Prevention Policy, something which has not been done to date.