  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Careers Website Launched By Minister For Youth And Employment

Written by YGTV Team on .

Today saw the launch event of www.careers.gi, opened by Steven Linares, Minister for  Housing, Employment, Youth & Sport, at the Garrison Library with guests in attendance who have contributed both written and recorded content for the site. 

A statement from the Government follows below:

The website has been developed by the  Gibraltar Youth Service and the CIPD Gibraltar Branch who have also funded the project. A working  partnership agreement between the Youth Service and CIPD Gibraltar Branch was signed in March  this year in the presence of the Minister. 

The launch of the website follows months of hard work with planning and coordination of  interviews and cooperation of both the civil service and the private sector in providing written  content on the various career options and pathways available in Gibraltar. 

The website has four main sections to it enabling young people to access a range of careers related  information. The four sections are as follows: 

Career Options – Where the site visitor can access a range of information on various job sectors in  Gibraltar. 

 

Career Pathways – Higher Education, Apprenticeships (both local and UK based) or local based  training. 

 

Career Toolkit – Applications & CVs, Interviews including Personal Development & Transferable  Skills. 

 

Career Insights – Interesting & inspiring career stories and ‘a day in the life of’ stories. 

The website aims to provide information on the wide variety of careers available locally and inspire  young people to choose a career pathway relevant to Gibraltar. 

The Gibraltar Youth Service and CIPD Gibraltar Branch would like to thank the civil service  departments and private sector businesses who have contributed to the website so far. The website  will continue to be populated with more content each quarter with its next scheduled video  recording dates and content update on Wednesday 27th & Thursday 28th September 2023.

 

Minister for Housing, Employment, Youth & Sport, the Hon Steven Linares, said: “As the Minister  with responsibility for both the Youth Service and Employment, I am delighted to have been given  the privilege of launching this portal that will provide many with the tools and information on  Gibraltar’s job market. In these unprecedented times we live in, the site will give the young and not  so young an insight from CV writing to interview skills and professional development. I would  personally like to thank the staff at the Youth Service and the CIPD for joining forces and co developing this project.” 

If your department or business wants to get involved or you have an interesting career story to tell,  then please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to arrange a booking.

share with Whatsapp