Minister For Transport Attends MOVE 2023 Conference

Written by YGTV Team on 28 June 2023 .

Minister for Transport, Paul Balban, attended last week’s MOVE Conference – Mobility, Re-imagined at the Excel Conference Centre in London where he participated as a panelist on the subject of “Promoting Cycling & Behavioral Change”.

A statement from the Government follows below:

MOVE is the world’s most important urban mobility event, attended by over 4500 delegates from all over the world. The main subjects included sustainable transport, advances in shared mobility, transport decarbonisation, leading the way on the green transition and sustainable mobility, the vision for micro-mobility in the fifteen-minute city, electric vehicles and leading theway to NetZero and further shaping the digital transformation of the industry.

All participants in the conference made their own individual pledges to promote a sustainable future in their respective countries. Other members of the panel included Mr Simon Munk, a campaigns manager for London Cycling Campaign, and Ms Annie Reddaway, the Public Policy Manager.

Minister for Transport, the Hon Paul Balban MP, said:“It was an honour to be invited to participate as a panelist at this year’s MOVE Conference to discuss and share experiences in urban mobility, sustainability and decarbonisation of the Transport sector”.





