CUSP Congratulates New Westside Headteacher

Written by YGTV Team on 29 June 2023 .

A statement from CUSP follows below:

CUSP sends best wishes on your retirement to Mrs Barabich and we thank you for dedication to the students at Westside School and collaborating with us on many important issues. You leave many fond memories behind from your students and ex students.

We would also like to extend a warm congratulations to Dr S Montiel Lopez on your new role and we look forward to meeting with you and collaborating with you in the future.