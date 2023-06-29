Stylos Dance Studios Representing Gibraltar At Dance World Cup Finals

Written by YGTV Team on 29 June 2023 .

Stylos Dance Studios will be representing Gibraltar at the Dance World Cup Finals as from tomorrow Friday 30th June.

A statement from Stylos Dance Studios follows below:

Gibraltar will be one of 50 countries competing. The Stylos Team will be performing amongst 7500 dancers.

We are so proud to have our talented dancers once again place Gibraltar on the map, by representing our tiny but mighty country and flying the Gibraltar flag on the DWC international stage!