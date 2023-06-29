GHA Re-Instates Its Annual Skin Cancer Screening Day

Written by YGTV Team on 29 June 2023 .

The GHA Dermatology Department will be re-instating its Annual Skin Cancer Screening Day at the Primary Care on Sunday 2nd July 2023.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

This initiative provides a unique opportunity for the public to have any notable skin lesions checked out by the Dermatology Team and the visiting Consultant Dermatologist from the UK.

Anyone who has a new or undiagnosed pigmented changing growth on their skin is advised to attend the clinic on the day. The Skin Cancer Screening clinic can be accessed via the main entrance of the Primary Care Centre between 9am and 12.00pm and 1pm and 4.00pm where they will have the opportunity to be examined by the team of professionals. No advance appointment is required.

Signs that could indicate possible skin cancer include:

Irregular edges

Rapid growth

Bleeding

Varied pigmentation

Oozing

Size over 5mm

Please note that this initiative is aimed at looking at significant skin changes which could indicate skin cancer and not for examination of chronic skin conditions. The importance of protecting yourself from sun exposure cannot be over-emphasised.

Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter said: “I am delighted that we are able to offer a walk in day for people to have their moles checked. Early review of changes to moles is important and prevention of skin cancer is something we can all do by using sun cream, reapplying frequently and avoiding spending too much time in the sun”.

Divisional Medical Lead for the Primary and Emergency Care Division, Dr Valerie Flores said: “If anyone has a mole that they are concerned about and they are unable to attend on the 2nd July please go and see your GP”

Director General of the GHA, Prof Patrick Geoghegan OBE said: “The GHA has and will continue to take a proactive role in keeping the population of Gibraltar healthy. This is another example of our staff reaching out to our community to provide advice and support. Together we can look after each others health”.





