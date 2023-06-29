MOD And NATS Statement On Today's Airfield Difficulties

Written by YGTV Team on 29 June 2023 .

Below follows statements from the MOD and NATS folllowing today's airfield difficulties:

An MOD spokesperson said: “We are aware of a delay to an aircraft departing RAF Gibraltar on 29 Jun 23. This was due to a range of operational factors affecting staff timetables on the day, with amendments necessary to ensure safety. Whilst the delay of flights is of course regrettable, RAF Gibraltar will always prioritise the safety of all airport users. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to passengers."

A NATS spokesperson said: “We had a planned closure to work around a short-notice staffing shortage today, which would not normally have impacted flights. However, due to long delays caused by factors outside of our control that changed the schedule, including a fuel spillage and the closure of multiple airport stands, one flight was delayed, and we are sorry for the inconvenience this caused. We would also like to clarify that controller working patterns and rest breaks are strictly regulated, and the ‘lunch-time’ break today was in fact a mandatory fatigue break that had to be taken to comply with safety rules and regulations.”

Additional information/comment: “The busy schedule, compounded by a temporary restriction in available aircraft parking slots, meant that there was no natural break in the flying programme to achieve the mandated rest period. This resulted in a delayed departure to an already delayed civil aircraft.”

“Civil aircraft parking slots were limited due to cleaning operations. RAF Gibraltar assisted and prevented the diversion of flights to Malaga, by facilitating temporary parking on their estate, whilst parking slots became available at the terminal.”