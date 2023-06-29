Government Says It Remains Committed To Its Unprecedented Progress On Accessibility

Written by YGTV Team on 29 June 2023 .

The Government has issued a statement reassuring the public on the high standard of accessibility services at local beaches.

A statement from the Government follows below:

HM Government of Gibraltar takes this opportunity to reassure the public on the high standard of accessibility services at our beaches.

The Government would like to reassure service users, their families and carers that all accessible equipment is inspected regularly by an independent contractor prior to the start of the official bathing season. Any emergency repairs required are also carried out at short notice throughout the entire course of the official bathing season.

Beach Accessibility Attendants are on duty on site at Eastern Beach, Catalan Bay, Western Beach and Camp Bay every day throughout the duration of the official bathing season. The Beach Accessibility Service runs parallel to the Beach Lifeguard Service, who can also provide physical assistance under the guidance of the Beach Attendant. Should the attendant not be at the unit itself, or visible, at any given point any lifeguard on duty can also be approached.

Prior to December 2011, only Eastern Beach had limited facilities and this was thanks to an anonymous donation given to the Gibraltar Disability Society. In 2013, this administration introduced accessible facilities systemically across Gibraltar’s beaches to the level that we see today.

The Government remains committed to its unprecedented progress on accessibility and in providing an excellent service for the whole community throughout the bathing season.





