GPLM March For Life

Written by YGTV Team on 03 July 2023 .

Over the weekend the GPLM held a march for life.

A statement from the GPLM follows below:

Over a hundred and fifty people Marched for Life down Main Street on Saturday 1st July 2023.

Gathering at Casemates Square and then Marching towards Parliament under the banner of Support, Educate, Empower where a Rally was held and several speeches were made.

Patron Lady Cristina Caruana opened the rally and addressed the crowd saying “We all come from different backgrounds and beliefs but what unites us is the conviction that every life, even the smallest and most vulnerable, is a precious gift.”

GPLM’s Chairperson Christine Posso, shared her story of how the community helped her raise her family of 7 children as a single mother. She also described the meaning behind the International Pro-Life Flag, which was being flown for the first time on the Rock at the March for Life.

Committee member Patricia Parody then took to the stage and shared GPLM’s commitment to supporting women and families and being compassionate towards people who have had abortions. She also spoke about Rachel’s Vineyard weekend retreats available on the Rock for those affected by abortion.

Finally CareLink’s Co-ordinator Stephane Yeo came on stage to talk about the work CareLink is doing in the community, how families in need are being taken care of and how support is ready and waiting and just a call away.

Stephanie Yeo closed the Rally thanking everyone for attending and inviting Families with young children to the 5th Birthday Fun Day at the Catholic Community Centre straight after the event.





