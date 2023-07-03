Gibraltar Fair 2023 - Sensory Adaptations And Easy Access Pass

Written by YGTV Team on 03 July 2023 .

The sensory adaptations at the Gibraltar Fair will be available from 7pm to 8.45pm, during which period lights will be switched off and sound minimised.

A statement from the SDGG and GCS follows below:

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and the Self Determination Group for Gibraltar (SDGG) will once again be working to make the Gibraltar Fair inclusive and sensory friendly. These adaptations will be available throughout the entire fair period from Saturday 19th to Sunday 27th August 2023.

In addition, individuals with reduced mobility will once again be able to apply for an ‘Easy Access Pass’ (the Pass) which can be used at any time.

The Pass can be used as follows:

At attractions where there is a requirement to queue, passholders may present their Pass to the attraction greeter upon reaching the head of the queue. The attraction greeter will then secure a seat for the Pass holder. At attractions where there is no designated queue line, passholders may present their Pass to the attraction greeter at the ticket box when purchasing a ticket. The attraction greeter will then secure a seat for the Pass holder.

It must be noted that not all rides are suitable for all visitors as each have strict operating requirements based on the nature of the ride, including intensity and evacuation procedure. Attraction greeters must follow all rules and restrictions for health and safety reasons and will not divert from said rules if requested. Attraction greeters reserve the right to refuse admission to a ride if they feel that the safety of a user is compromised.

Individuals interested in applying for the ‘Easy Access Pass’ will need to complete an Application Form, available via www.culture.gi/forms and the John Mackintosh Hall reception.

Applicants will need to provide proof of their disability either by the provision of a copy of their valid Blue Badge or by signing the Application Form waiver. The signing of the waiver will allow GCS to contact other Government Departments, Agencies and Authorities for the purpose of

the provision of proof of the stated disability. Information provided will be held securely by GCS in accordance with its obligations under the Data Protection Act 2018.

In the case where the Blue Badge holder or person with a disability is under the age of 18, the Application Form must be completed by a parent or guardian. Completed forms are to be submitted via email or handed in the John Mackintosh Hall reception no later than Friday 4th August 2023.

