Writing Workshop Establishes Writing Community Interest And Benefits

Written by YGTV Team on 03 July 2023 .

An online writing workshop organised by the Gibraltar National Book Council and delivered by Council member Jonathan Pizarro saw a positive response from local authors.

A statement follows below:

The session, which allowed participants to talk about their work, what appeals to them and their writing ‘style’, put the spotlight on Gibraltar.

Those attending were given a scenario as the base for exploring ideas. Each writer attempted the 15-minute challenge in very individual ways, with Jonathan getting them to think and re-think how they tackle their writing. The exercise gave way to interesting discussion, with participants sharing their advice and their reservations.

It was a two-hour long session which also served to connect authors and worked towards the idea of creating a community for writers, where they can support each other.

After the session Jonathan said: “I am extremely pleased at the positive response towards the workshop, and I am blown away by the level ofthought, the quality of discussion, and the work that was produced during the session. I see this workshop as a humble seed, and the best part is being told there's an appetite for more content and connection for Gibraltar writers. Una verdadera alegría."





