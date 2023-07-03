Autumn Poetry Competition 2023

03 July 2023

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with The Gibraltar Chronicle, will hold a Poetry Competition as part of the 2023 Autumn Cultural Programme.

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar who may submit two original poems.

The categories will be as follows:

School Years 4 to 5 School Year 6 to 7 School Years 8 to 10 School Years 11 to 13 Adult English Language Spanish Language (open to all ages) Llanito (open to all ages)

Prizes are as follows:

The Ministry of Culture prize for the Overall Winner – £1,000

1st Prize: Adult English Language – £500

1st Prize: Spanish Language (open to all ages) – £500

1st Prize: Llanito (open to all ages) - £500

Additionally, the winner in each school category will receive a voucher and a pen, kindly donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle, plus a trophy from the Ministry of Culture. Winning poems will be published in the Gibraltar Chronicle and on GCS’ website.

Entry forms and rules are available on www.culture.gi/forms, or at the John Mackintosh Hall reception.

Completed forms and poems are to be submitted via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall reception.

The deadline for entries is Friday 6th October 2023.





