RFA Tidesurge

Written by YGTV Team on 04 July 2023 .

RFA Tidesurge arrived in HMNB Gibraltar on the 27th of June, the visit was as to refresh the crew and R and R stop after a busy operational program.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Over the last 4 months the ship has operated from the High North (north of Norway) into the Atlantic supporting NATO and UK forces, before providing support replenishing warships and HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier.

Following this we conducted Aviation (AV) training to qualify both pilots from 825 Naval Air squadron (NAS) and 7 SQN RAF and to upgrade Flight Deck Officers (FDO’s), Aircraft Controllers (A/C) and Helicopter Controllers (H/C) from across the fleet.

On the 28th of June the ship was dressed overall to celebrate Gibraltar Maritime week. The ship provided tours to interested parties as part of maritime week, these included local civil servants and members of Gibraltar's business community.





