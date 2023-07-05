Gibraltar Tourist Board Attends The Meetings Show

Written by YGTV Team on 05 July 2023 .

CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Kevin Bossino, attended the Meetings Show in London last week, accompanied by the GTB’s UK Head of Media and Marketing, Tracey Poggio.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Meetings Show is the UK’s leading exhibition for the events, meetings and incentives community. It has brought together thousands of event professionals since its launch in 2013. It is an event dedicated to creating contacts and connections by providing a platform for global event suppliers to meet face-to-face with up to 1500 pre-qualified meeting and event planners to showcase their products and services.

CEO ofthe Gibraltar Tourist Board, Kevin Bossino, said:“People were impressed when they saw all that Gibraltar had to offer.We are an excellent destination for small conferences and for incentives, as they tend to be smaller in numbers and there are plenty of interesting team building opportunities available.”

Minister for Business and Tourism, Hon Vijay Daryanani, commented: “We are proactively looking at this market. There are some very good opportunities for Gibraltar in the niche and boutique space. Destinations take a long time to build up a reputation in this sector. We have started our work in doing so and hope in the years to come we can make this an important part of Gibraltar PLC.”





