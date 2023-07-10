GHA Cancer Screening Day

Written by YGTV Team on 10 July 2023 .

The GHA says it welcomes the public’s response to their annual Skin Cancer Screening Day, held on Sunday 2nd July at the Primary Care Centre.

The clinic’s original opening hours were from 9:00am – 12:00pm and 1:00pm – 4:00pm. However, due to the large influx of walk-in patients they received, by 14.00 all slots had been fully booked and the clinic hours were extended to run through to 11:00pm in an attempt to meet the demand.



A total of 364 patients were seen on the day. Unfortunately, this overwhelming response meant that not everyone who attended the clinic could be seen on the same day and some patients were advised to seek further assistance from their GPs.



GHA Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan OBE, said: “The GHA is delighted with the response this initiative has received from the public and would like to thank all the staff involved in making it such a great success and for working . It is evident that these outreach programmes work and are well received in Gibraltar, and we will look into the possibility of arranging more of these in the future.”



