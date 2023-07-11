Unite Says Strong Economic Performance Demonstrates That Financial Support is Affordable

Written by YGTV Team on 11 July 2023 .

Unite has welcomed the measures announced in the Chief Minister’s 2023 budget speech to address the cost of living crisis, but have stated that in relation to public sector pay, “members will decide whether these measures go far enough in a public sector wide ballot.”

The union also says that increases in the minimum wage, old age pension and disability benefit will in part address the inflationary pressures being experienced by the lowest earners in Gibraltar; although the union maintains that the minimum wage “remains artificially low.”



Unite Gibraltar stated: “The union has repeatedly pointed to previous and positive economic indicators that anticipated a strong economic recovery and an eventual return to surplus, these points have been borne out in the Chief Minister’s budget address to parliament today. The economic performance of Gibraltar Plc demonstrates that financially support can be afforded to workers in the current cost of living crisis. Unite have continually and positively engaged in this challenge whilst some business commentators offer no alternatives and simply criticise any proposals made by the union.



“The tax free cost of living assistance payments are welcomed for public sector workers; however the negotiations with the Government on a pay solution have been lengthy and very detailed with commitments provided around consolidated pay increases for 2024/25. The outcome of the pay negotiations will be subject to a public sector wide ballot of Unite members as to whether these proposals are acceptable and additional details pertaining to those negotiations will be communicated to members ahead of that ballot. There is a live mandate for industrial action in the event that members do not believe that pay proposals for 2023 and beyond meet their aspirations. The abolition of the lowest entry grades within the sector to present a minimum starting salary of £21,674 per annum is a positive step to address low pay in the sector and within some key roles.



“The extension of the ability for private sector employers to pay workers tax free lump sums for 2023/24 does provide options to employers to better support workers with the challenges presented by the cost of living crisis, but these should be additional and not a substitute for pay increases with the reported Gross Trading Profits of Companies growing by 8.2%.



“The increase to the minimum wage to bring this to £8.60 per hour will help address the inflationary pressures for the very lowest paid in the economy, but the target must be for at least £10 per hour if the minimum wage is to represent anything like a living wage. The union also raised concerns regarding the impact on lower earners of the two year increase in tax as part of Budget 2022 and have been consistently making representations to Government on this point. As such Unite views positively the partial relief of that two year hike with the 1% decrease on those earnings less than £100,000, but more can be done to assist lower earners with more progressive tax.



“The union, its shop stewards and members will digest the wider budget in the coming days with a focus on the public sector pay ballot and also commencing or recommencing pay negotiations with employers in the private sector to meaningfully address the issues associated with the cost of living crisis”.



