GHA Appoints New Director General

Written by YGTV Team on 12 July 2023 .

The GHA has appointed Mr Kevin McGee OBE as its new Director General with effect from 1 October 2023. Following an extensive recruitment process that involved detailed consultation with internal and external stakeholders, Mr McGee emerged as the ideal candidate to continue the transformation of the GHA and lead it into the future.

A statement continued: “With over 35 years of experience in healthcare, including two decades at Executive level and 13 years as Chief Executive, Mr McGee brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. Currently serving as the CEO for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, where he oversees district and general services for a population of 1.6 million, Mr McGee has an impressive track record of transforming healthcare organisations and achieving outstanding performance outcomes. Under his leadership, both the George Eliot and East Lancashire hospitals successfully transitioned from “Special Measures” to institutions renowned for their strong performance and significantly improved quality of care.



“The GHA has also secured the commitment of Professor Patrick Geoghegan, the current Director General, to extend his contract until Mr McGee assumes office. This decision ensures a seamless transition and proper handover of leadership within the GHA, maintaining continuity in our operations.”



Minister for Health and Care, Mr Albert Isola, today said: “The GHA’s transformational agenda is ongoing and we have already seen remarkable achievements in areas across the GHA including in Mental Health, Dementia Care, A&E services, TSSU and GP appointments. This underscores the positive outcomes that exceptional leaders can bring in delivering positive change.



“We have been most fortunate to attract Kevin to Gibraltar and I have every confidence that the GHA will under his leadership continue to provide further improvements of healthcare standards whilst addressing the evolving needs of our healthcare system efficiently and effectively. These are exciting times for the GHA.



“We are also very grateful for Professor Geoghegan's willingness to extend his contract demonstrating his steadfast dedication and commitment to the GHA and our community.”



GHA Chair, Professor Ian Cumming OBE, also expressed his delight at the appointment by saying: “Gibraltar finds itself fortunate once again with the arrival of another distinguished leader in healthcare. On behalf of the GHA Board, we welcome Mr McGee to the GHA and look forward to working together for the patients and service users of Gibraltar.”



Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan, said: “I am confident Mr McGee will continue to drive the necessary transformations in the best interest of patients and their families as part of the Reset, Restart and Recover agenda.”



Mr McGee has said: “I firmly believe that Gibraltar possesses the necessary resources and capabilities to set an example for the UK and beyond in establishing an integrated care model. This has long been a personal aspiration of mine, and while it may take the UK a considerable 10 to 15 years to realise this vision, the potential of achieving it in a shorter timeframe is genuinely thrilling. I eagerly anticipate engaging with community members and building upon the foundations laid by Professor Geoghegan.”



