Gibraltar’s Artists And Writers Represented At Island Games In Guernsey

Written by YGTV Team on .

Gibraltar is also being represented in the Guernsey 2023 Island Games cultural programme.  A callout for artists and writers in three different categories was made earlier in the year with  some of the Rock’s creatives having been selected to form part of these initiatives

Led by Guernsey Arts, to run alongside the sports event, the aim is to offer opportunities and  exchanges between competing islands artist communities to enjoy and benefit from in future. 

Pocket Island Poetry challenged poets to paint a picture of their island in words. This has  resulted in the production of a 110-page booklet, with five Gibraltar poems making the  shortlist. Melanie Soiza Stagnetto, Mike Nicholls, Angelika Bosco, Janet Pardo and Giordano  Durante all highlight different aspects relating to the Rock to include poems on the Bay, the  levante and the Great Siege. Pocket island poetry 

The Islands Digital Arts Open allowed digital recreated artwork to be submitted resulting in an  exhibition in the George Crossan Gallery during the games, also available as a digital  exhibition which you can view here Island digital arts open. Naomi Martinez’s El Patio was  selected in this category.  

The Island Games Postcard Competition looked to include young people to build an insight into  how they perceived their own homes and gain additional perspective to each Island. A  selection of the postcards has been printed and will be available in Guernsey. Gibraltar upper  primary school entries from Years 5 & 6 were selected in this category with some bright and  fun depictions. Island-games-postcard-entries 

More details of the Guernsey cultural offering here. 2023 Island Games Cultural Programme  | Guernsey Arts

