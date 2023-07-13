Gibraltar’s Artists And Writers Represented At Island Games In Guernsey

Written by YGTV Team on 13 July 2023 .

Gibraltar is also being represented in the Guernsey 2023 Island Games cultural programme. A callout for artists and writers in three different categories was made earlier in the year with some of the Rock’s creatives having been selected to form part of these initiatives

Led by Guernsey Arts, to run alongside the sports event, the aim is to offer opportunities and exchanges between competing islands artist communities to enjoy and benefit from in future.

Pocket Island Poetry challenged poets to paint a picture of their island in words. This has resulted in the production of a 110-page booklet, with five Gibraltar poems making the shortlist. Melanie Soiza Stagnetto, Mike Nicholls, Angelika Bosco, Janet Pardo and Giordano Durante all highlight different aspects relating to the Rock to include poems on the Bay, the levante and the Great Siege. Pocket island poetry

The Islands Digital Arts Open allowed digital recreated artwork to be submitted resulting in an exhibition in the George Crossan Gallery during the games, also available as a digital exhibition which you can view here Island digital arts open. Naomi Martinez’s El Patio was selected in this category.

The Island Games Postcard Competition looked to include young people to build an insight into how they perceived their own homes and gain additional perspective to each Island. A selection of the postcards has been printed and will be available in Guernsey. Gibraltar upper primary school entries from Years 5 & 6 were selected in this category with some bright and fun depictions. Island-games-postcard-entries

More details of the Guernsey cultural offering here. 2023 Island Games Cultural Programme | Guernsey Arts