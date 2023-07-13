Dolphins Youth Club Community BBQ

Written by YGTV Team on 13 July 2023 .

Dolphins Youth Club hosted the Annual Summer Community BBQ recently. The event attracted a crowd of nearly 150 people from the local community. Families, friends and club members gathered to create, unforgettable memories.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Community BBQ was a true celebration of unity, with everyone taking part in a variety of fun filled activities to enjoy, including a bouncy castle, sponge the adult, face painting and lively music amongst other activities.

The event was a huge success thanks to the dedication and hard work of the teenage members from the Dolphins Youth Club who worked closely with the Youth Staff to organize and set up for the event.

The Dolphins Youth Club wishes to express their gratitude to the community for their overwhelming support. The Gibraltar Youth Club remains committed to provide a safe and inclusive environment for young individuals to enjoy.





