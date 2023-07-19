  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

East Midlands University Officer Training Corps On Ex Barbary Warrior 23

Written by YGTV Team on .

East Midlands University Officer Training Corps (EMUOTC) are conducting their annual  camp, Ex BARBARY WARRIOR, in Gibraltar over the period 17 - 28 Jul 23.  

The exercise will provide a physically and mentally challenging conclusion to the training  year. Officer Cadets will be exposed to new military skills in urban and subterranean warfare,  as well as learning about the history and culture of Gibraltar during the exercise. 

They will be conducting their training in 3 rotations: 19 – 21 Jul, 22 – 24 Jul and 25 – 27 Jul  23. The first will be a ‘green’ serial based out of Buffadero Training Centre (with insertion by  Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boat (RHIB) planned), the second a cultural phase: consisting of a  battlefield study, trip up the Rock and a scavenger hunt. With the third being a sports serial  based out of Devil’s Tower Camp and Four Corners. 3 groups of approx 35 will rotate  through each activity/serial. 

The vision of this exercise is to offer selected students and potential officers for the Army  Reserve the chance to develop their leadership potential through the medium of Military  Leadership & Resilience Training, with the twin purpose of promoting regular or reserve  service with the Army and of creating a positive impression of the Army among individual  participants and university communities more broadly. 



