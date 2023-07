Danza Academy To Compete At Global Dance Open In Madrid

Written by YGTV Team on 19 July 2023 .

Danza Academy has travelled to Madrid to represent Gibraltar at Global Dance Open.

A statement from Danza Academy follows below:

89 Danza pieces qualified to compete at the finals.

Danza will be competing in solos,duets,groups and formations in different dance genres Ballet ,Jazz,Showdance,Acrobatics, Commercia/Street ,Contemporary and Folklore.

Danza has worked extremely hard and hopes to make Gibraltar well proud .