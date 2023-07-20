Balaena, Owners Of Gibdock, Sponsor Development Of Fire Simulator At The University Of Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 20 July 2023 .

Balaena, Owners of Gibdock, have agreed to sponsor the establishment of an advanced Fire Simulator at the University of Gibraltar’s Europe Point Campus.

A statement from the University of Gibraltar follows below:

This sponsorship will significantly enhance the University's maritime training facilities and provide invaluable practical experience for the maritime professionals and students receiving training at the University.

The Fire Simulator will serve as a cutting-edge training resource for fire safety and emergency response. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the simulator will provide students with immersive and realistic scenarios, enabling them to practise and develop essential skills in fire prevention, containment, and crisis management; offering students hands-on training opportunities within a controlled environment.

Aaron Lopez, Manager of the University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy, expressed his gratitude for Balaena's sponsorship, stating, "We are thrilled to have received the generous sponsorship from Balaena to establish this advanced Fire Simulator. This state-of-the-art facility will significantly enhance our ability to provide comprehensive maritime training, equipping our students with the expertise required for continued success in the maritime industry.”

Balaena's commitment to fostering the growth and excellence of maritime professionals aligns perfectly with the University of Gibraltar's vision. Mr John Furmston CEng CMarEng FIMarEST, COO of Balaena, commented, "We are honoured to sponsor the establishment of the Fire Simulator at the University of Gibraltar, supporting their mission to provide exceptional training opportunities to maritime professionals and students. The Fire Simulator will undoubtedly equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate challenging scenarios safely and efficiently. This is one of a number of initiatives that Balaena is working on with the University since taking over Ownership of Gibdock."

University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy

The University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy provides UK-aligned, MCA-approved maritime STCW training, tailored training for companies, and bespoke training for the fast-evolving maritime industry.

The Academy's technical courses are offered every month, just a few steps away from the berth, providing a cost-effective, convenient way to maintain the skills of a ship’s crew. As a result, the Academy is providing an increasing number of courses to many of the operators who are part of the 20,000 crew changes made in Gibraltar every year

Balaena

Balaena focuses on delivering more sustainable engineering solutions for Freshwater, Wastewaster, Renewable and Maritime projects. They are a maritime solutions provider committed to delivering excellence in vessel maintenance, repair and refurbishment. With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability and operational efficiency, Balaena strives to meet the evolving needs of the maritime industry.

University of Gibraltar

The University of Gibraltar is a UK-aligned degree-awarding higher education institution, established by the Government of Gibraltar through the University of Gibraltar Act 2015. In 2022, having met all ten-quality standards and displayed its compatibility with international best practice, the University received global accreditation from the UK Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA).

As part of its provision, the University offers a BSc (Hons) Maritime Science with Cadetship programme (Nautical or Engineering), which combines academic qualifications with practical training through MNTB-aligned, MCA-approved, guaranteed placements. Students can choose their pathway, be that at sea (nautical or engineering) or shore side, and graduate with the necessary skills and knowledge to enter the maritime industry and succeed. The cadetship is optional, meaning that students who already have technical training have the freedom to complete the academic BSc (Hons) Maritime Science programme without the cadetship.





