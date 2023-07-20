Hassans Ranked Band 1 In Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 20 July 2023 .

Four Hassans’ Partners have been ranked as Band 1 lawyers in this year’s Chambers High Net Worth (HNW) Guide launched today with the firm overall also receiving a Band 1 ranking.

A statement from Hassans follows below:

The Chambers HNW Guide ranks the leading and most dedicated lawyers and law firms for international private wealth. On Hassans, clients stated, “the Hassans team is very strong and very knowledgeable. Everyone is very easy to work with and responsive.” as well as remarking “their experience in this area is vast. They have multi-jurisdictional experience and understanding.”

The Hassans’ lawyers ranked are James Levy CBE KC (“his name speaks for itself. He is a very solid person and attracts a lot of interest in Gibraltar”), Isaac Levy (“Isaac is a fantastic lawyer to rely on in a commercial setting. He is smart, commercially aware and highly skilled in legal matters”), Peter Montegriffo KC (“Peter is a leading adviser on trust matters”) and Vikram Nagrani (“Vikram is a very solid lawyer”).

Javier Chincotta, Managing Partner, commented:

“It’s always rewarding to see our Partners achieve these rankings and testimonials which are well deserved and show that they are market leaders in their areas of practice. The Band 1 overall ranking is not only a testament to them, but is also tacit recognition of their wider teams. It’s truly gratifying to receive such positive feedback on our service and we thank all our clients and contacts who took the time to provide references.”

The guide also recommends top accountancy firms, private banks, wealth managers, trust companies and other professional advisers to high net worth and ultra-high net worth Individual's and clients, globally. The full rankings can be seen at https://chambers.com/legal-guide/high-net-worth-21.