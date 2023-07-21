Written by YGTV Team on 21 July 2023 .

Below follows the Special Needs Action Group's comments on Budget Address in relation to Disability and Special Education Needs:

The Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) has closely observed this year's budget address with keen anticipation, focusing on matters concerning disability and special education needs in Gibraltar. While SNAG welcomes certain positive developments, it also highlights areas of concern and calls for proactive measures to address crucial issues affecting the community.

1. **Increase in Disability Allowance**: SNAG commends the increase in the disability allowance, recognizing its potential to provide essential support to those in need. SNAG hopes that this, coupled with faster processing times for applications, will continue to benefit individuals requiring disability allowance support.

2. **Expansion of Learning Support Facilities**: SNAG appreciates the announcement regarding increased Learning Support Facilities in Lower Primary settings and the Secondary sector. SNAG emphasizes that such provisions are essential and necessary for all schools. However, SNAG urges clarity on how these provisions will be funded and accounted for, especially considering this year’s apparent stagnancy in SNLSA (Special Needs Learning Support Assistant) complement despite the increase in Learning Support Facilities. SNAG notes concern about potential last-minute staff reassignments, affecting pupils at Early Birds Nursery and St Martins School, and advocates for better planning to provide key information in advance to families and students with Special Educational Needs. The uncertainty of staff allocation has been one of the reasons quoted as to why the pupils of this school do not yet know who their teachers will be for the next academic term, a fact that impedes the preparation of their transition using the appropriate visual and learning aids, as was the case last year. This lack of clarity in knowing who children will have as their teachers is not felt by pupils of other schools such as Bishop Fitzgerald’s School, to name one example, and a more proactive approach must be adopted to avoid these repeated occurrences in the area of SEND.

3. **Review of Education Act** - SNAG welcomes the review of the Education Act, particularly in relation to SEND. We are particularly interested in knowing whether the Government has any plans reviewing legislation to reflect a Gibraltar SEND code of practice covering the ages 0-25 which incorporates the local equivalent to Education, Health, and Care Plans. This will provide a crucial framework to ensure that a child’s support needs are clearly defined, empowering them with all the resources they need to thrive and ensuring that it is all secured within a budget to meet each child’s specific needs.

4. **Therapeutic Interventions and Staff Shortages**: SNAG highlights the severe shortage of therapists, particularly Speech and Language Therapists, in Gibraltar's Health Authority (GHA) which in turn affect the Education system in the delivery of therapeutic services via school. Ministers cannot ignore this in their Budget addresses. SNAG urges caution when discussing therapeutic interventions throughout the day, emphasizing that access to therapy delivered by qualified GMBR therapists in their specialist fields is limited for children in all schools, leaving many children with ad hoc group sessions at most rather than one-on-one therapy. SNAG welcomes the announcement of the resolved issues surrounding hydrotherapy services at St Martins School and expresses hope for a lasting and comprehensive service, but also urges Minister Cortes to be cautious when discussing hydrotherapy in St Martins School as if it is a service that has been enjoyed by the pupils. The only time this pool has been used was when a photo was taken and distributed to the press, this has been the full extent of hydrotherapy in St Martins School. SNAG therefore sincerely hopes that in September, a long lasting service is finally up and running, and that the staff to run this service has finally been secured.

5. **Study on Causes of Increased Children with SEND**: SNAG welcomes the study commissioned by Minister Cortes to investigate the causes of the increasing number of children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). We also welcomes Minister Sacramento's announcement of a working group to develop a proper disability register and improve data collection. SNAG emphasizes the need for a proactive approach to address disability and SEND provision and avoid repeating past mistakes due to reactive measures. Indeed, proactive measures such as these avoid having to expand the footprints of brand-new schools that have been built too small because little data has been collected and no study has been conducted on trends that have now been increasing for years. They would avoid having to find ourselves in a position where we once again must move Early Birds Nursery out of St Martins and into another school as we had to do in the old St Martins School, because the new St Martins is already too small. These trends are not unique to Gibraltar, these trends can be seen in countries all over the world, in data collection and studies that they have now been conducting for several years.

6. **The UN Convention and Outstanding Issues**: SNAG reminds the Government of the demonstration held not long ago organised by concerned individuals and families, which voiced concerns about disability and special educational needs. Key issues raised in the demonstration and a letter to the Chief Minister included the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the Disability Act, the unpublished Disability/Special Needs Strategy, and the lack of clarity on Autism and ADHD pathways. The budget address offers little resolution on these critical matters, leading to disappointment among those who had hoped for more decisive action.

On the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Minister Sacramento basically tells those concerned that we are almost there, but we must wait a little longer…on the rest there is no mention at all. Minister Isola makes no reference to Autism or ADHD pathways despite families facing prolonged waiting times for assessments and diagnosis.

Whilst the Government resolves these issues, we urge the Government to refer patients to the appropriate specialist teams abroad if they are unable to currently deal with these matters locally, because the waiting times experienced by individuals and their families are simply unacceptable.

7. **St Bernadette’s Centre** - By the Government's own admission, the numbers of children and therefore young people with SEND keep on increasing. There is a need for a bigger and more modern St Bernadette’s/ Dr Giraldi Centre. There is also a need for bigger and purpose built respite facilities. We would have hoped that this would have been something that would have been in this year’s budget. We hope that this is something that will be in all of the political parties’ manifestos because it is something that is needed over and above any more luxury buildings and developments.

SNAG urges the Government to prioritize the voices of the community and take proactive steps to address the pressing needs of individuals with disabilities and special education needs in Gibraltar. By embracing a proactive approach and working collaboratively with stakeholders, the Government can build an inclusive and supportive environment that empowers everyone to thrive.