Piling Commences at Chatham Views

Written by YGTV Team on 26 July 2023 .

The Government has announced the commencement of piling at the Chatham Views site. This follows successful piling tests earlier this year and the fast mobilisation to begin works by SITUS Construction Group.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “I am delighted to receive the notification that piling has commenced at Chatham Views especially as this was expected to begin in August. Notwithstanding the delays we have faced due to COVID and Brexit, the progress on both the Chatham Views and Bob Peliza Mews developments are now steadfast.

“In the last months, construction on Hassan Centenary Terraces Phase 2 has begun, and the Hassan Centenary Terraces Phase 1 snagging has been overwhelmingly successful with purchasers expected to be able to move in soon.

“Our track record on affordable housing shows our commitment to improve the lives of the People of Gibraltar. Although at times circumstances have been out of our control, this GSLP/Liberal government believes it is extremely important for our community, especially the younger generations, to have an opportunity to buy property in Gibraltar. This is why we will continue to work for you until every key of each development has been handed over as we have already done so with Mons Calpe Mews, Beach View Terraces alongside Charles Bruzon House and Sea Master Lodge”.