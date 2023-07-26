Disability Society Says Minister Bossano “Does Not Comprehend” Supported Employment

Written by YGTV Team on 26 July 2023 .

The Disability Society says it “listened with interest” to the reply by Minister Bossano to the question posed by GBC on Supported Employment. The Society says it can now understand why he chose not to speak on the subject of Supported Employment in his budget speech as it was “painfully obvious” that Minister Bossano does not comprehend the basics of Supported Employment.

A statement continued: “He clearly stated that he “inherited” forty-six disabled persons in employment in 2012. The figure now, according to him, stands at sixty-eight that is only an increase of 22 people in eleven years! The comment that “those” people would not be employed if it wasn’t for Government paying their wages and placing them in the private sector was crass. Digging himself into a deeper hole Minister Bossano insinuated that “they” would not be employed without Government paying their wages as “they would not have the same level of productivity” …. “we provide these sixty-eight people principally to the private sector free of charge” …. “in an environment where they are protected”. This truly shows how little the Minister for Employment understands people with disabilities. Just like everyone else, and perhaps more so, they want to feel productive. The Society further disputes the Minister’s statement that there are people who make sure the disabled people are protected and happy. It is fact that there are no trained staff in the SEC. As we have stated on many previous occasions there are no trained job coaches working with the Supported Employment Company. For Minister Bossano to then go on the insinuate that a disabled employee would not be 100% engaged or that because they have a disability, they could be off sick more than most is bordering on insulting. It is also hypocritical considering Civil Servants are entitled to six months full paid sick leave. In fact, as Minister Bossano is well aware, there are some who have spent much longer than that on full paid sick leave.

“These kinds of erroneous statements do nothing to encourage employers to consider employing a person with a disability. In fact, this has probably set back the hard work the Society has done in promoting Supported Employment by several years. The Society is well aware that Minister Bossano created the Supported Employment Company Ltd, refusing advice from the Society and which at present is not fit for purpose. What we have been and still are asking for is that it be run effectively for all those that need it now and for the years to come. It should have been established with a criteria, code of ethics and core values and principles underpinned in the Supported Employment Model promoted and practiced in the UK by the British Association of Supported Employment. Employers need to be encouraged to recognise that persons with disabilities can work and can be productive as long as they are given the opportunity to skill themselves and be supported by a supported employment practitioner. A major factor is also to provide support for the employer. It is not a case of moving a person from job to job until they are happy. It’s about finding the right job for the right person with the long-term aim of the employer paying the wages because they have a hard working and productive employee who is a benefit to their business.”