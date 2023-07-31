GDSA, GEVGA And Frequency Announce FIFA Knockout Esports Tournament

Written by YGTV Team on 31 July 2023 .

The Gibraltar Digital Skill Academy, GEVGA and Frequency have announced a FIFA knockout tournament which will be played over two days (12th and 13th August) where players will be competing for a prize pool worth over £3000.

The event will be hosted at Boyd’s. Apart from the tournament, there will be exhibition matches and retro gaming machines with games such as Pro Evolution Soccer, Street Fighter II and Gran Turismo available to be played.

MWith the first round of tickets already sold, more tickets have been made available meaning more matches and participants to the event. Matches will be played on PlayStation 5 with 8 matches happening simultaneously.

Esports is one of the fastest growing industries at the moment, with the esports market currently worth over $1.4 billion. More and more countries are organising regional and international esports events seeing crowds of over 43000 attend live and over 500000 watching online. The FIFA knockout tournament is Gibraltar’s chance to embrace and support this growing global trend and bring 21st Century entertainment into our community.

Stewart Harrison, Founding Trustee of the GDSA ‘The event is going to be one of the most exciting seen to date. There is a huge educational value to embracing esports and online gaming. Not only can we highlight and educate how to play online safely and responsibly, but it can also foster core skills such as communication and teamwork. There’s also the opportunity to represent Gibraltar at international events such as the Commonwealth games and the Global esports games in Dubai this year.

However, if our community doesn’t embrace and support such events, we will only observe from the sidelines as other countries grow and embrace The amazing opportunities esports can bring to so many, especially our youth who deserve such opportunities as others across the world’