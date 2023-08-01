Disability Society Meets With Minister John Cortes

Written by YGTV Team on 01 August 2023 .

The Disability Society has issued a statement thanking Minister John Cortes for reaching out to the society to discuss issues raised in a previous press release.

A statement from the Disability Society follows below:

A meeting was held today which covered various issues. The announcement of a study to look into the worrying increase in the number of children with disabilities was welcomed by the Society. A specialist from UK should be arriving shortly and it is expected that this study would take approximately six months. Apart from travel and accommodation this will take place at no cost to Government. The Disability Society also welcomes the opportunity, as stakeholders, to be part of this study.

The introduction of learning support facilities in St Paul’s, St Mary’s and St Joseph’s primary schools is good news. An LSF in St Joseph’s is particularly important as it will mean children who fall in this catchment area, and require extra support, will no longer be forced to attend a school outside their area.

Early Birds nursery will be moved to Governor’s Meadow school to free up space for the coming year in St Martin’s. The building of the new Governor’s Meadow and Bishop’s Fitzgerald school has allowed a walkway to connect both schools to St Martin’s. This is ideal for those pupils in St Martin’s who use the outreach programme to attend mainstream schools several times a week.

Education for the 16+ age group at the College will be expanded this year with an increase in teachers and learning support assistants. This should mean that unlike last year there will be no delay for those starting courses this year. The Society has been assured that the new college, expected to take approximately 18 months to build, will be fully inclusive. We hope that the advice sought by Minister Cortes will be heeded with regard to tailored courses and outreach programmes.

Minister Cortes has also given assurances that there will be no repeat of last year’s delay in providing LSA’s to all schools. In fact, the process is well underway with continuity of care being central.

All in all, the Society feels that Minister Cortes is at the forefront of future planning for those SEND pupils in our education system. Although the footprint of St Martin’s cannot be increased before this coming term that does not mean that he is not actively seeking solutions; as he is with Early Birds and the College.

As a previous member of an NGO he understands that the Disability Society works solely for the current and future improvement of all disability issues and services. He accepts any concerns we express as constructive criticism and is always willing to meet with us to discuss them in an open and frank manner.





