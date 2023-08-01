Government Assured that Issues Boarding BA Flight “Were in Error”

Written by YGTV Team on 01 August 2023 .

The Government has been made aware that a number of Gibraltarian passengers were refused boarding on a British Airways flight from Heathrow today.

The Minister for Tourism Vijay Daryanani, the Director of Civil Aviation and HM GoG’s Representative in London have been in contact with British Airways.

The airline confirmed that the Gibraltar information sheet for BA loading staff at Heathrow Airport wrongly stated that Gibraltarian passengers would require a Schengen visa in the case of a diversion to Malaga, which was a possibility due to wind in Gibraltar. The Government has received assurances that this issue will be resolved immediately.