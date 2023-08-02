Parasol Foundation Scholarship Programme 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 02 August 2023 .

The Parasol Foundation Trust in collaboration with The Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts (GAMPA) have announced the continuation of “The Parasol Foundation Scholarship Programme”. GAMPA will be holding auditions for students interested in the “Excellence and Promise Scholarships” Tuesday 5th September 2023. Deadline for entries is Wednesday 30th August 2023.

A statement from the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts (GAMPA) follows below:

This programme has been designed to help the next generation of musicians and actors develop and have more teaching contact and prep time.

Two Scholarships for “Excellence and Promise” will be on offer: This will be offered to students who show a high level of skill or have the potential to excel.

Two Scholarships for "Promise and Potential" will be on offer: This will be offered to students who show promise in their chosen discipline at the earlier stages of their tuition or their young age.

Students will need to present 2 contrasting pieces in front or a panel as part of an audition process.

A further series of Scholarships will be offered to students with Financial Hardships: Extra-curricular activities can prove to be expensive if a student feels they really want to dedicate themselves to a certain series of classes. GAMPA is giving the opportunity for potential students to apply or be referred for this scholarship.

The Parasol Foundation Scholarship Programme will continue from September 2023 and run until June 2024.

We thank Ruth Parasol and The Parasol Foundation trust for supporting us. The collaboration between GAMPA and The Parasol Foundation Trust has been going on for 7 years and has been a huge success. The Parasol Foundation Trust is a philanthropic trust established in 2004 in Gibraltar and is overseen by its principal benefactress, Ruth Parasol. For over 10 years the Parasol Foundation Trust, a philanthropic trust established in Gibraltar in 2004, has been giving to communities in Gibraltar, UK, Israel, India and the United States. To date, the Trust has committed over £20,000,000 on various educational, health, culture and heritage initiatives.

Ruth Parasol is the trust’s principal benefactress. She is considered to be one of the world’s wealthier self-made women today. Following the immense, international success of her online gaming company and its IPO on the London Stock exchange in 2005, Ruth stepped aside and sold her remaining gaming interests to focus on raising her children and also diversifying and managing her proceeds and advising her philanthropic trust.

There are many different scholarships available in this programme and we at the Gibraltar Academy of Music & Performing Arts are very grateful to Ruth Parasol and The Parasol Foundation Trust for their support.

GAMPA will be holding auditions for students interested in the “Excellence and Promise Scholarships” Tuesday 5th September 2023. Deadline for entries is Wednesday 30th August 2023. For further information please email us on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. in order for us to send you all the information as well as an entry form or visit our website on www.gampa.gi





