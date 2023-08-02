National Day Programme Of Events 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 02 August 2023 .

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG), in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), is pleased to announce the programme of events for this year’s National Day, to be held on Sunday 10th September at Casemates Square, John Mackintosh Square and Governor’s Parade.

Celebrations will begin at 10am with the Children’s Fancy Dress Competition, live music and performances, to be followed by the Political Rally.

The programme is as follows:







10am Children’s Fancy Dress Competition Casemates Square

10.30am Live Performances Casemates Square

12.25pm Political Rally Casemates Square

1.30pm DJ Wayne Casemates Square

1.30pm - 7pm Fun Day Attractions John Mackintosh Square

2.30pm - 7.30pm Live Band – The Chipis Governor’s Parade

8pm - 12.30am Rock Concert Casemates Square

10pm Fireworks Display Detached Mole







A 50-seat spectator stand and a wheelchair viewing platform will be made available at Casemates Square for persons of reduced mobility. To register for these facilities, individuals should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with a copy of their blue badge and advise whether they will be accompanied by another person. The registration deadline is Wednesday 30th August.

There will also be a 50-seat spectator stand to accommodate the elderly. Seats at this stand will be made available on a first come first served basis.





