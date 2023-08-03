GCS Summer Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 03 August 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is delighted with the response and feedback to its summer programme which has featured a variety of workshops, street art tours and storytelling sessions.

A statement from GCS follows below:

The programme which aims to promote the arts and provide creative opportunities for young people, has offered activities to individuals and hosted groups from the GSLA’s Stay and Play programme, Mindspace and GBC’s Summer Camp mini media crew.

A dance workshop by Giovanna Lopez Garzon saw participants explore movement working as a team whilst stepping out of their comfort zones. Gabriella Martinez took them on a fun artistic journey with a hands-on activity where they created a family collage with personal photos. Cristina Rodriguez’s workshop which was based on local marine life inspired and challenged youngsters who attempted the dotting technique producing some brilliant creations. GEMA Gallery has played host to most of the activities and groups who have been able to enjoy the interactive worksheets and other activities on offer, engaging the young people and allowing them to explore the artworks and concepts.

The Storytelling on tour has once again been popular with many stories shared and enjoyed. Storyteller volunteers Corinne, Monica, Denise and Kationa have once again enthralled and inspired with a variety of tales with those attending enjoying the outdoor green spaces and art gallery venues where the sessions took place.



