SNAG Committee Should Carefully Consider Clear Conflict Of Interest Says Government

Written by YGTV Team on 09 August 2023 .

Below follows the Government’s reply to SNAG:

The Government notes yesterday’s press release, purportedly from SNAG, and considers it disgraceful that the GSD thinks it can insult the Minister for Economic Development and then use the mask of SNAG to feign affront.

Sir Joe Bossano has explained the Government’s position at length and the Government considers this matter closed.

The fact is that a GSD Executive Member is using their position as Chairperson of SNAG for political purposes and that a fellow GSD Executive Member jumped to their defence with derogatory remarks against the Minister.

Changing the logo at the top of a Press Release does nothing to erase the outright political affiliations of those who authored it.

The SNAG Committee should carefully consider this clear conflict of interest.





